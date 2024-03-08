Thailand to introduce measures to attract concerts, films, and events

The government plans to introduce measures to attract concerts, films, and events—collectively known as the “concert economics.”

Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, has stated that the feats will be done through tax incentives, visa facilitation, and other conveniences to stimulate tourism.

Dr. Prommin stated that the government is currently drafting regulations in the form of tax rebates for organizing various events in Thailand. He is confident that the Kingdom can compete with other countries in this area. The measures cover filming in Thailand, organizing concerts, and various events, including e-sports competitions and trade shows.







The advisor mentioned that financial support from the government would be based on criteria that calculate the tangible benefits and value the country will receive.

In the meantime, the government is proceeding with aspects of the work that can be implemented. These include easing regulations and rules—such as allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in state sports stadiums when hosting events, group visas for crew members, fast-track immigration lanes for MICE participants, and lifting taxes on the import and export of equipment or goods for MICE exhibitions.







The advisor also noted that at least three major global concert organizers and game companies have contacted the government to organize concerts, film movies, and use Thailand as a backdrop for games. This already demonstrates the potential of Thailand’s MICE industry. (NNT)





























