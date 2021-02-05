Thais will start receiving vaccinations in June at a rate of 5 million doses a month

BANGKOK – The government has confirmed that Thai people will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in June at a rate of 5 million doses a month using shots from Siam Bioessence, which was transfered production technology from AstraZeneca and is poised to be a production base for ASEAN.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul, speaking at the “Producing a COVID Vaccine to Turn Around the Thai Economy” seminar, remarked that anti COVID-19 vaccinations will return Thailand to a state of normalcy and explained there is a clear inoculation plan despite concerns the EU is restricting exports and could hinder Thai orders from AstraZeneca. He voiced an assurance that 26 million doses resulting from a technology transfer between AstraZeneca and Siam Bioessence would be available in June, adding Thailand is slated to become a production hub in ASEAN.





The DPM urged confidence in the government’s plan to provide 5 million doses a month at no cost to the public.

The DPM went on to note Thailand’s pandemic situation has been light compared to other countries but said the government was applying full control measures, pointing out the new wave of infection was no one in the country’s fault but was due to outsiders bringing in the virus, requiring strict enforcement of the law. (NNT)













