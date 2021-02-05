Pattaya’s lower-priced restaurants for vegetarians and vegans

Tarka House

It’s on Pattayaland Soi 2, just after The Classroom. Not specifically vegetarian, but with a full range of veggie dishes. It’s a great place to experiment with South Indian cuisine. While Indian food is on the subtle side, Bangladeshi focuses on spices in the cooking process and the sauces are less runny. Sample price: vegetarian Thali (several pots) 200 baht.







Falafel and Hummus

It’s on Pratamnak Soi 6, at the far end of a row of shophouses. The name speaks for itself. The hummus here has a creamy texture from the mashed chickpeas blended with tahini and lemon juice with a light touch of garlic. Accompanying pita-type bread and an olive oil garnish complete the picture. Sample price: plate of hummus with extras 100 baht.







Five Stars

It’s on South Road at the junction with Third Road. Exclusively vegetarian and vegan and they know all the differences between the two. A premier eating house for those wanting to try out Thai-orientated veggie cuisine. They even provide three types of rice – white, brown and black. Dairy cheese and eggs optionally available. Sample price: most dishes 150-200 baht.







Madras Darbar

It’s on Second Road facing Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Not specifically veggie, but an excellent choice of North and South Indian dishes – the latter generally being more tangy than the former – in a huge menu including a large selection of Dosas. A first choice is Sambar Idly, a stew based on lentils, spices, veggies and herbs. Sample price: Sambar Idly 100 baht.







The Continental

It’s on Thappraya Road below the traffic lights junction with Thepprasit, but there are other branches. Absolutely not primarily vegetarian, but they do several good veggie breakfasts (fruit and granola, etc.) and main meals including Thai food and vegetable curries. Has a bakery which also sells tasty home-made yoghurt. Sample price: Healthy breakfast and coffee c.180 baht.













