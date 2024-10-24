Foreign investment in Thailand hits 10-year high of US$21.4 billion

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thailand of Board of Investment (BOI) has reported that the number of applications for investment promotion during January to September increased 42% in value year on year to a combined 722.5 billion baht (US$21.4 billion), the highest level since 2015.

The investment applications in the first nine months of 2024 also increased 46% to 2,195 projects, from 1,501 projects in the same period of 2023.

The five largest projects in the target sectors were electrical appliances and electronics, digital, automotive and parts, agriculture and food processing, and petrochemicals and chemicals. Singapore was the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI), followed by China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan. (PRD)






































