Bangkok to display real-time air pollution levels on traffic screens

Bangkok City Hall has joined the national police to display real-time air quality reports on the city’s intelligent traffic displays, to enable residents to protect themselves better.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined the Royal Thai Police to display real time PM 2.5 airborne dust data on intelligent traffic displays and billboards operated by the BMA and the police.

The air quality readings will come from the BMA’s air quality measuring stations in 70 locations across the city. The air quality reports will be displayed on the screens from 6am to 8am, from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 7pm. The data reported on each screen will be refreshed every 15 seconds to provide the most up to date information.







The BMA’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn said the city has seen an increase in air pollution over the past couple of years, so city hall needs to find new ways to provide residents with the information they need to make their daily plans. (NNT)













