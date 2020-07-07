Thais travel back to Bangkok after extended weekend

Heavy traffic occupied Mitrapharp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima province that gathered Bangkok-bound vehicles from the Northeast.







Three Bangkok-bound main lanes of the highway were packed with slowly moving private cars and heavy trucks. Congestion stretched about one kilometer long from Ban Pho intersection in Muang district of the northeastern province.

Traffic police at the intersection manually directed vehicles instead of using an automated traffic light system. They opened special lanes and U-turns when more vehicles clogged the highway in the afternoon and evening.

In the southern province of Songkhla, all Bangkok-bound trains were packed at the Hat Yai railway station. The State Railway of Thailand increased the number of trains to three today to serve heavy traffic.

Passengers cooperated well when officials checked their body temperatures in a bid to control the coronavirus disease 2019.

The extended holiday covered four days from Saturday. Monday was the Buddhist Lent Day and Tuesday was an extra holiday in lieu of the Asalha Bucha Day which fell on Sunday.











