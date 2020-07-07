Thai government clarifies quarantine exemption for US Army Chief of Staff visit

The spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration admitted that the visiting delegation of the United States’ army chief of staff would not be quarantined but would be tested for COVID-19 and escorted.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin on Monday responded to the report that US army chief of staff Gen James McConville’s delegation would visit Thailand on July 9-10.

The visit had been planned and was sensitive to international relations, he said.

Given the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the government required the delegation to be small, consisting of no more than 10 people, pay a short visit, undergo COVID-19 tests before and upon arrival, be escorted by medical personnel, adhere to scheduled places of visits and refrain from going to a public place or using mass transit service.

Loading…

Regarding the report on a Thai depression patient who had been stranded in England without her medicine for three months, Dr Taweesin said the government would bring her back to Thailand immediately.

He said about 600 Thai people were stranded in England and had to wait for chartered or cargo flights. Chartered flights for them were set on July 20 and 26, he said. (TNA)











