Thais start returning from Songkran trips and hometowns today

The Prime Minister has ordered government officials to facilitate and assist travelers, returning from their Songkran trips, to prevent accidents, while ensuring compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his concern for people returning from visiting their hometowns or from other trips during Songkran holidays, with a high volume of return traffic expected to cause congestion on main roads from today.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the Prime Minister has ordered related agencies, including the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Interior, and the Royal Thai Police, to assist road users, ensure compliance to traffic rules and suppress drink driving.

Provinces are instructed to implement COVID-19 prevention measures strictly, especially at gathering places, such as gas stations and rest areas, where capacity control measures should be in place to prevent overcrowding.



The Prime Minister also wished all travelers a safe journey, asked them to drive safely, avoid drink driving and to refrain from visiting places at high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

He urged the general public to practice social distancing, wear a mask, frequently wash their hands, have their temperature taken before entering a venue, and check-in and out on Thai Chana platform by scanning the provided QR code.



The Prime Minister said good compliance with these measures will help bring down the number of new COVID-19 cases quickly. (NNT)











