Thai PM thanks all personnel providing services to citizens during Songkran holiday

The Prime Minister has thanked and encouraged all units providing services to citizens, including medical workers, volunteers, soldiers and police through Songkran.

The Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri relayed the thanks from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to medical workers tirelessly combating COVID-19, which is intensifying in the nation and will require more effort in the days to come. He extended his thanks to physicians, nurses, health professionals and all other medicine related professionals and volunteers.







The PM asked that citizens care for themselves to alleviate the burden and to understand the pressure medical workers are contending with; he urged them to give encouragement, to avoid misunderstandings and to avoid conflict. He bid medical workers to take heart and continue their work.







The PM then gave encouragement to police, soldiers and civil servants who have been maintaining order, facilitating travel and protecting citizens and their property. He gave the same encouragement to security units patrolling the border against illegal migration.



The PM gave his thanks to all those officials and agents performing their duties for the health and happiness of the Thai people. (NNT)











