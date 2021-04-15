Thai Chamber of Commerce will offer vaccination sites to ease hospitals overcrowding

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) will offer private sites to accommodate the national vaccination program as hospitals may not be able to accommodate too many people at the same time.







TCC board chairman Sanan Angubolkul said over 200 businesses nationwide have offered their premises as COVID-19 vaccination centers to help speed up inoculations, based on the criteria of convenience, ease of access, connection with public transport, sufficient parking and ability to accommodate at least 2,000 people per day.



All facilities should also be enough space to ensure social distancing, and will be linked to medical personnel and emergency services to deliver urgent cases to hospital within 15 minutes.











