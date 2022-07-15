Thais more relaxed with Covid measures: Poll

An official poll shows Thai people have become more relaxed with the preventative measures against COVID-19, which include mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The poll, conducted in June and July by the Department of Health, shows the number of people observing physical distancing dropped from 81.9% to 78.7%, while the number of respondents wearing a mask at all times in public settings dropped from 95.1% to 94.8%.







The number of respondents who practiced frequent hand cleaning also declined from 89.7% to 88.9%.

Respondents said they noticed fewer hand cleaning stations, from 89.7% down to 81.8%, and fewer places with good ventilation, from 58.7% to 53%.

Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, Director General of the Department of Health, has asked the general public to continue observing the preventative measures, in line with the government’s Universal Protection guideline.





Mask wearing is still recommended in crowded settings and at gathering events where physical distancing cannot be effectively enforced, as well as in places with poor ventilation.

People with a higher risk of developing more serious COVID-19 symptoms, including the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women, are recommended to wear a properly fitted mask at all times around other people.



The department also encourages attractions welcoming tourists this long weekend holidays to provide adequate hand cleaning stations and ensure good ventilation inside their venues, in order to improve confidence and safety among travelers. (NNT)

































