Hat Yai-Malaysia train services resume after two-year hiatus

The Hat Yai and Padang Besar train stations in Songkhla have been revitalized by the resumption of cross-border train services to Malaysia that had been suspended for more than two years due to the pandemic.

Travelers at the stations expressed excitement over the resumption of the cross-border train trips, with many Thais and Malaysians buying tickets for the services.







Two daily trips take place from Hat Yai station to Padang Besar station on the border for a total of four trips when the return journey is counted. A seat costs 50 baht and those entering Malaysia switch to the KTM high-speed train at Padang Besar station before traveling to Kuala Lumpur on the KTM. Immigration is processed at Padang Besar station, both for those arriving in and departing from Thailand.





Tourism businesses said they welcomed the resumption of the Thailand-Malaysia train service and expect the development to provide a boost for tourism in cities near the border, such as Sadao and Hat Yai. The trains are also believed to benefit overall tourism in the Southern region, as businesses see traveling by train as economical while helping travelers avoid road congestion.(NNT)





































