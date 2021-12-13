Thais likely to stay home for New Year holidays due to pandemic and economic concerns

A survey has found that a majority of people plan to stay home during the New Year holidays due to concerns about COVID-19.

Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll conducted a survey asking people about their travel plans over the New Year holidays. About 40% of respondents said they plan to stay home due to concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant, economic problems and traffic congestions. About 34% nevertheless said they had been fully vaccinated and already planned out their vacations. 25% of those surveyed said they were uncertain about what they will do during the holidays.







According to the survey, Chiang Mai is the province that most people plan to visit, followed by Chiang Rai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nan, and Chon Buri province.

On what should be done to promote tourism, a majority of respondents said they wanted authorities to inspect and certify tour operators and for the government to implement measures in tourist areas that increase public confidence. Some also hoped that the government will introduce more financial assistance programs to promote tourism for the upcoming holidays. (NNT)



























