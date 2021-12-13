Bangkok prepared to handle Omicron coronavirus variant

Authorities in Bangkok have assured that field hospitals and healthcare facilities in the capital are prepared to handle any situations arising from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

According to Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, nations around the world have been combating the new variant amid concerns over its higher transmission rate.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and related agencies have stepped up screening measures for international visitors, especially those from high-risk nations.

The Bangkok governor added that most BMA health workers have already received their third vaccine dose and are regularly tested with antigen kits while strictly observing universal prevention measures.



Thailand’s first Omicron case was a 35-year-old American businessman who tested positive upon arrival, after traveling from Spain and the United Arab Emirates. There have so far been no confirmed reports of fatalities or severe symptoms related to the new variant.

Officials from the BMA’s health department recently worked with Bang Rak District Office to collect samples from risk groups and recommend prevention measures for staff at the two hotels where the American had visited.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), 62,070 foreign travelers had flown into Thailand from December 1-9, 102 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. (NNT)



























