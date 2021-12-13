Thailand’s border patrol arrest more illegal migrants on Sunday

57 Myanmar nations were arrested by a government patrol on Sunday night after they illegally crossed the border in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi province.

The patrol, comprising troops from Ranger Company 1404 and police from Border Patrol Company 136, discovered the illegal migrants in Sai Yok's Si Mongkol tambon where they were awaiting transportation to take them farther inland.







The migrant group comprised 30 men and 27 women who said they were from the provinces of Mawlamyine, Yangon, Dawei and Rakhine in Myanmar and entered Thailand through a natural border pass into Sai Yok district on Saturday.



Each had paid 18,000-25,000 baht for jobs in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon.

They have since been charged with illegal entry and handed over to local law enforcement for legal processing, pending deportation. (NNT)




























