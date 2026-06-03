Thailand advances ‘Lemon Law’ to strengthen consumer rights on defective products

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) held a public hearing to advance the Lemon Law draft bill. The proposed law will provide buyers with clear rights to exchange, repair, or receive refunds for defective goods. Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi, who oversees the OCPB, appointed her advisor Pradermchai Boonchuayluea to chair the June 2, 2026, meeting. The session collected feedback on the draft Liability for Defective Products Act, also known as the Lemon Law. OCPB Secretary-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat also attended. The law aligns with fairness policies under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







​The Minister noted that the original draft was completed in 2024, but directed the OCPB to hold a new hearing to gather updated public feedback before the bill proceeds to the parliamentary committee. The hearing included representatives from the Thailand Consumers Council, the Foundation for Consumers, state agencies, the automotive sector, and the Thai Hire-Purchase Association. Under the proposed law, defective products found within specified periods would be presumed defective at delivery. The draft categorizes products into three groups: general consumer goods, automobiles and motorcycles, and electrical and electronic appliances. The presumption period is six months for general goods and electronic appliances, one year or 10,000 kilometers for automobiles, and six months or 5,000 kilometers for motorcycles.



​Consumers may request replacement of general products within 7 days of receipt and of electrical or electronic products within 14 days. Sellers must complete repairs within 60 days, or 90 days for automobiles. Hire-purchase customers receive the same protections as buyers and may postpone installment payments until products are repaired or replaced. The draft legislation also proposes extending the statute of limitations for claims involving automobiles, motorcycles, and electrical or electronic products to two years from the date a defect is discovered. The Government stated that the proposed law will help ensure consumers receive fair and timely remedies, while encouraging businesses to improve product quality and accountability. Consumers who find defective products can file complaints through the OCPB Connext website at ocpb.go.th, by calling 1166, or at Dhamrongtham centers nationwide. (NNT)

















































