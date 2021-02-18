Thais, foreigners, migrant workers will have access to quality and safe COVID-19 vaccines

The government agreed that private organisations should be able to acquire COVID-19 vaccines themselves. However, they must be medical organizations with doctors and appropriate equipment available to save any recipients who may have an allergic reaction after the injection.







The vaccines they choose must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“In other words, the private organisations that will directly procure vaccines are hospitals,” Assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangson said.





The government would announce details about COVID-19 vaccination later.

Meanwhile, according to the assistant spokeswoman everyone in Thailand – Thais and foreigners, including migrant workers – will have access to quality and safe COVID-19 vaccines.







The assurance was given during the daily Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration briefing at Government House.











