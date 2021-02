Thai Airways International (THAI) will carry the first 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from China to Thailand on Feb 24.

THAI chairman ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin said the airline had been chosen by the Public Health Ministry to transport the vaccine, supplied by China’s Sinovac Biotech Co.

He said the airline had prepared for this important task, with refrigerated containers and staff experienced in moving cargo requiring strict temperature control.