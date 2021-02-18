Thailand ‘bubble’ to welcome 70 rich foreign tourists at villa quarantine in Phuket on Sunday

Seventy rich foreign tourists travelling in a ‘bubble’ will enter Thailand on Sunday as the debut of villa quarantine at an upscale resort complex in Phuket.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said they are nationals of Brazil, Canada, France, Denmark, Ukraine and the United States.







He said if villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, Thailand will be a tourist destination in the new era.











