‘Thais Always Care’ campaign to welcome visitors with CARE

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has introduced the ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign under the concept “Land of Care” to reinforce tourist confidence and promote tourism in Thailand all year round.

In doing this, the campaign has raised the awareness of Thai people about being good hosts and providing a warm welcome to tourists through CARE, which stands for Compassion, to express kindness and care to visitors; Assistance, to provide help to tourists in need; Relief, to handle problems that may occur at any time; Elevate, to raise tourism and safety standards.







Other activities have been conducted under this campaign, including the invitation of well-known social media influencers to attend exclusive trips to various destinations in Thailand, in the expectation that that they could promote experience-based tourism and inspire other visitors to travel in Thailand. (NNT)





























