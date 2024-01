Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed, after the Cabinet meeting on 2 January 2024 at Government House, that Thailand and China are going to permanently exempt visa requirements for each other’s citizens, effective from 1 March 2024. This permanent arrangement aims to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier in September, the Thai government waived a temporary visa requirement for Chinese tourists, which will last until 29 February 2024. (NNT)