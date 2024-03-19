Thai fish farmers demand revision of European free trade agreement

Thai fish farmers are rallying against the government’s proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), voicing concerns about the potential impact on the local aquaculture sector.

The group appealed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, requesting a reevaluation of the proposed FTA that seeks to allow tariff-free fish imports from EFTA countries. They argue this move could override the current 5% import tax, raising concerns over potential market oversaturation and heightened competition for domestic fish producers.







Highlighting the adverse effects experienced from previous FTAs with ASEAN and China, Thai Aquaculture Association President Bangjong Nisapawanich said the entry of cheaper foreign fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and cod, could significantly reduce the market share of Thai fish farmers. He pointed out that the current tax rate, although low, does not hinder the affordability of certain imported fish compared to domestic species such as the Nile tilapia.







The association is now calling for careful consideration in FTA negotiations to prevent negative repercussions for Thailand’s fish farming community, noting the need to protect the industry that supports numerous careers and related businesses throughout the country’s supply chain. (NNT)































