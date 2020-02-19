Thais advised to suspend trips to Israel after Covid-19 restriction

BANGKOK – The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has suggested Thai people to suspend travelling to Israel after Israeli health ministry imposed 14-day self-quarantine for travelers from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao to prevent the spread of Covid-19.







Israel’s health ministry expanded the restrictions for travelers from those countries to remain quarantine at home for 14 days even without any symptoms.

The announcement said they must not go out to public places such as workplaces, department stores, educational institutions and hospitals.

In this regard, the Thai embassy advised Thai people to suspend their trips to Israel until the situation changes.

The embassy has informed the Israeli authorities about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand and will follow up more announcements from the Israeli government.

On Feb 2, Israel’s health ministry issued an announcement to authorize immigration officials to bar entry to foreign nationals recently in China.







