137 Thai returnees from Wuhan cleared of Covid-19

CHON BURI – On their last day in quarantine, 137 Thai returnees from Wuhan have passed heath check before being released from a quarantine center in Chon Buri province Wednesday morning.







A total of 138 Thai citizens were evacuated from Wuhan city in the Chinese province of Hubei on February 4.They have since been quarantined at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri.One of them has been tested positive for the virus and received treatments at a nearby hospital.

Dr. Hansa Raksakom, director of a local disease control office, said the condition of the covid-19 patient had steadily improved.

All of the rest had been tested again on Tuesday to ensure that they had not contracted with the virus, she said.

Dr. Hansa also said all of them had learned about how to protect themselves and others from the virus while being quarantined. Nevertheless, they were given instruction documents as well as some equipment to take home with them, she said.

From 9 am on Wednesday, they will leave the red zone of the facility one by one.

About 60 of them will be taken home by their relatives while the rest will be transported to their desired destinations by the Royal Thai Navy.

