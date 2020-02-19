Airports expand strict screening for passengers from Japan, Singapore

BANGKOK – Bangkok’s two main airports have stepped up screening for passengers from Japan and Singapore, the similar measures, imposed for passengers from China.







Wing Commander, Sutheerawat Suwanwa, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s managing director said the stricter screening came after the increase in number of Covid-19 patients in those countries.

Passengers will use a separate concourse and will undergo thermal screening twice at the gate and the immigration checkpoint, he said.

Don Mueang Airport also arranges a separate concourse No.6 for passengers from China and Cambodia to facilitate health screening, said Don Mueang airport director Flying Officer Sumpun Khutranon.

The airport has expanded the same measures to cover passengers from Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, he added.

The no.6 concourse can serve about 50 flights a day. If the number of inbound flights from those countries exceeds its capacity, the plan will be adjusted to increase health personnel and thermal scanning at other concourses, he noted.

Loading…







