Thailand’s tourism industry thrives with over 17 million visitors in first half of 2024

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported significant achievements in tourism for the first six months of 2024, attributing the success to supportive policies from the government.

Thailand welcomed over 17.5 million international tourists from January 1 to June 30, generating more than 825 billion baht in revenue.

The government plans to further promote the “IGNITE Thailand’s Tourism” initiative, enhancing the country’s tourism potential across various dimensions. This strategy includes presenting main city tourism routes connected to attractive secondary cities, especially in the lower northeastern region.







Activities to promote tourism include celebrating the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations through the “Welcome Ceremony of LABUBU” project, featuring a promotional video showcasing LABUBU’s Thai travel experiences under the “5 Must Do in Thailand” strategy.

From January 1st to June 30th, Thailand saw about 17.5 million international tourists, contributing approximately 825.54 billion baht in spending. The top five countries with the highest number of visitors were China, Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia. During the last week of June alone, bolstered by Pride Month 2024 celebrations, there were 660,000 international tourists, marking a 2.98% increase from the previous week.







To sustain this momentum, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues to promote tourism through the “IGNITE Thailand’s Tourism” policy. They are focusing on major cities and linking them to other attractive destinations, starting with the lower northeastern provinces like Nakhon Ratchasima, which offers comprehensive tourism experiences, including natural, cultural, and historical tourism. TAT aims to establish Nakhon Ratchasima as the first and only UNESCO Triple Heritage City in Thailand, featuring the Sakaerat Environmental Research Station, the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, and the Khorat Geopark.









Additionally, TAT is collaborating with POP MART to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations through the “Welcome Ceremony of LABUBU” project. The initiative promotes positive imagery by dressing the LABUBU mascot in traditional Thai attire and creating a promotional video for Chinese tourists.

The Ministry expects an increase in international tourists due to factors such as the popularity of Lisa’s new music video “ROCKSTAR” and the European summer holiday season.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence in Thailand’s potential and the collaborative efforts across sectors to continuously revive the tourism industry, ensuring safety and convenience for tourists, which will ultimately benefit all citizens. (NNT)





































