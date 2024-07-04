Thailand expands care for dependent persons and increases budget for health

The administration has announced plans to improve care for dependent individuals, by expanding access to home and community-based services. This is particularly for those with dementia and terminal illnesses.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang revealed that each year, 320,000 individuals with dependency conditions receive government care.







However, there are additional groups in the community, such as those with dementia and terminal illnesses, who also need care. To improve access to home and community-based services for dependent persons, the National Health Security Board (NHSO) has approved expanding the target groups to include individuals with moderate dementia and terminal illnesses.

This expansion is expected to increase the number of dependent persons receiving care to approximately 600,000.

Karom stated that the NHSO has also approved increasing the budget for long-term healthcare services for dependent persons from 6,000 baht per person per year to 10,442 baht per person per year, an increase of 4,442 baht.









This budget increase will provide more support for local administrative organizations in caring for dependent persons and improve service delivery, including the provision of necessary medical equipment. It also aims to incentivize capable service providers, such as community hospices, to participate in the care of dependent persons.

Karom also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for dependent persons, supporting Thailand’s aging society through budget allocation to the NHSO. The goal is to ensure that dependent persons can access necessary healthcare services under the universal healthcare scheme. (NNT)





































