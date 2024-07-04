Thunderstorms expected in Pattaya, Bangkok and Northeastern region of Thailand

The Meteorological Department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the upper northeastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of severe weather conditions. In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rain.







The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the monsoon trough is passing through Myanmar, the upper northern region, and the upper northeastern region, leading to a low-pressure area over Laos and northern Vietnam. Additionally, the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying. This will result in increased rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, and very heavy rain in some parts of the upper northeastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of severe weather conditions and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and landslides, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 1 meter in height, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rain. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 33-35 degrees Celsius.



































