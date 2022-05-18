Thailand’s three-trillion baht draft budget approved for fiscal 2023

A draft budget bill totaling 3.185 trillion baht has been approved for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Cabinet officially greenlit the draft bill on Tuesday totaling 3.185 trillion baht for the upcoming fiscal year.



The budget, which is divided into various permanent expenditures and debt repayments, projects spending 2.74% higher than the current year and a deficit of 695 billion baht.

The budget bill will go to Parliament for its first reading at the end of this month and will require two more readings in August before being presented for Senate and Royal approval. (NNT)

































