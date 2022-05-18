Thai reps discuss aviation revival at Changi Aviation Summit 2022 – Singapore

Thailand’s representatives have met with delegates from other ASEAN bloc members and international aviation organizations to discuss strategies for reviving the severely battered aviation sector.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, together with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, attended the Changi Aviation Summit 2022 in Singapore on Tuesday (17 May). The event was hosted by Singapore’s Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) under the theme “Ready for Take-off: A Brighter & Cleaner Tomorrow,” with delegates from 45 nations and international aviation organizations attending the inaugural aviation summit.



According to Minister Anutin, all parties expressed concern for the recovery of the aviation sector in the aftermath of the global pandemic and are working to align their policies toward sustainable development in order to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

During a panel discussion, the public health minister proposed that ASEAN member states set standards for a COVID vaccine certificate. He also conveyed Thailand’s support for policies that align with both the ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) and the Paris Agreement.







The International Air Transport Association (IATA) meanwhile urged Asia-Pacific states to further lift restrictions on air travel, noting that countries which loosened their regulations received an immediate positive response from travelers. It said the sooner that restrictions are lifted, the sooner countries will see recoveries in their travel and tourism sectors, which will in turn reap dividends for the region. (NNT)

































