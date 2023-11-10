Thailand’s strategic economic policies to enhance ASEAN connectivity

The government has emphasized Thailand’s strategic role within ASEAN, outlining the nation’s potential as a regional hub due to its stability and population.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, spoke to reporters about Thailand’s strengths as a country, stating that the Kingdom is the heart of ASEAN, which is quite an advantage.







He emphasized the country’s potential, citing the peaceful coexistence of ASEAN member states and the absence of inter-country conflicts as factors that contribute to the region’s stability and predictability. He noted the significant population of the region and the inherent potential in each nation for economic advancement, with Thailand included among them.







Anutin elaborated on the need for Thailand to maintain its momentum, particularly through the Land Bridge project, which he believes will reinforce Thailand’s economic lead in the region. The Land Bridge initiative aims to streamline global logistics by creating an overland connectivity route, approximately 90 kilometers long, linking the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand. This project is anticipated to significantly cut down maritime travel time by allowing ships to bypass the longer southern detour around the country.

The Interior Minister expressed his belief that the realization of this project will position Thailand as the ASEAN transportation hub, effectively bridging the region with the global market.







He also highlighted Thailand’s agricultural sector, suggesting that the Land Bridge would enable rapid transportation of fresh goods, thereby enhancing their market value. Agricultural commodities grown and processed within Thailand could reach their international markets in just a few days, ensuring their freshness. Anutin expressed confidence that this development would catalyze growth in Thailand’s agricultural industry, reinforcing the country’s integrated and robust economic framework. The Land Bridge, he concluded, is envisaged to amplify Thailand’s strengths and competitive advantages. (NNT)



























