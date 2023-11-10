Police Chief says won’t tolerate truck sticker bribery

If police officers are found to be involved with overloaded truck sticker bribery, they will face disciplinary actions, said national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol.

This comes after an overloaded truck carrying soil was struck in the collapse of a concrete slab on Sukhumvit 64/1 road, causing damage and extensive traffic disruption. The truck has a green star-shaped sticker with the letter “B” on its windshield, raising suspicions of connection to the bribe-paid sticker for an overloaded truck, disclosed by Move Forward Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.







He alleged that a state agency was linked to the mentioned benefits in exchange for allowing these trucks to run outside legal hours and carry excessive weight.

Pol. Gen. Torsak said he would order an investigation into the incident if there is any link to the police taking bribe. The Bangkok Metropolitan Police are responsible for the investigation.

Accusations against the bribe sticker in question should be supported by evidence rather than being speculated, he said.







If it is confirmed that it is indeed connected to police officers, he will take strict legal and disciplinary actions against the culprit, but as of now whether this matter is connected to the sticker bribery or not remains unclear, so there hasn’t been any specific directive issued. (TNA)



























