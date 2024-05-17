‘SUBCON Thailand 2024’ promotes business matching between world-class investors and Thai manufacturers

At Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed that he was pleased with “SUBCON Thailand 2024” which the BOI has organized for the past 17 years as a regional business matching event. The most important thing is that these are world-class corporations. With their investment in Thailand, the Prime Minister emphasized to concerned agencies to particularly encourage these investors to use parts that are produced and assembled in the country. (PRD)



















































