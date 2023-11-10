Government expedites firearm control efforts

In a recent statement, the Minister of Interior has outlined the progress in strengthening firearm control. He emphasized the legal framework and law enforcement collaboration in maintaining public safety and limiting civilian gun possession.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, discussed advancements in firearm regulations, stating that his ministry performs its duties by registering and issuing licenses for firearm possession and carrying.







He expressed gratitude towards the police for their cooperation, acknowledging that without their help, the Ministry’s work would be challenging. The Interior Minister highlighted the role of administrative governance while law enforcement is primarily the responsibility of the police.

Anutin stated that, in Thailand, citizens legally own over 10 million firearms, raising the question of why so many Thais possess guns. He insisted on assuring the public that laws and the state are there to protect them, not the widespread carrying of guns for self-defense. He stressed that the ease of obtaining firearms contributes to the problem and that this is not acceptable.







Deputy Prime Minister Anutin also remarked that since his appointment, the Ministry of Interior must ensure that firearms are not viewed as an option for citizens, and he is committed to enforcing strict control over gun possession. He urged all state agencies to take serious and stringent actions to apply the laws effectively to address this issue. (NNT)



























