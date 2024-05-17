IEAT and EEC policy committee to establish Circular Industrial Estate

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee to advance the development of Thailand’s first Circular Industrial Estate. This initiative aligns with sustainable and environmentally friendly development principles.

The collaboration focuses on efficient resource utilization, promoting recycling, and minimizing waste to achieve sustainability.







Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of IEAT, stated that the IEAT’s primary mission is to establish industrial estates and necessary infrastructure, managing environmental and safety standards to meet the needs of stakeholders and investors. This partnership will leverage IEAT’s development expertise and the EEC’s strategic land resources to support the Circular Industrial Estate project.

The EEC Policy Committee emphasized that this agreement will facilitate the use of land for the EEC Business Center and Livable Smart City projects, enhancing capabilities to attract new investments, particularly in the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) cluster and circular industries. This initiative aims to create an investment ecosystem focused on clean energy usage.









The cooperation will primarily focus on developing the Circular Industrial Estate on the EEC Business Center and Livable Smart City project area, promoting investments in target industries and related activities to enhance Thailand’s global competitiveness.

IEAT will form a task force to study the feasibility and suitability of establishing, developing, managing construction, and overseeing the project. Meanwhile, the EEC Policy Committee will secure potential land and provide relevant information, collaborating on project publicity. (NNT)





































