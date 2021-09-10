Thailand’s Songkhla private sector proposes ‘sandbox’ for trade with Malaysia

The private sector in Thailand’s Songkhla province has proposed the “Dan Nok Sandbox” initiative, to reopen the province to cross-border trade with Malaysia.

Adviser to the Dan Nok Entrepreneurs Association, Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha, said it has been almost two years since Dan Nok city, which is located on the Thai-Malaysian border in Songkhla’s Sadao district, ceased cross-border trade, under government orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.







He said the association believes that it is now an appropriate time to start the “sandbox” initiative in Dan Nok, similar to the Phuket tourism “sandbox” scheme. The move is in line with the prime minister’s promise to reopen the country in October, while the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia has been gradually improving.



Mr. Sitthiphong proposed that, under the “Dan Nok Sandbox” scheme, vaccinated visitors from Malaysia could enter Songkhla with no requirement for passport or quarantine, but they have to stay within 2.7km of the border. Other requirements include a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before arrival and evidence of a hotel booking (or similar accommodation) in Dan Nok for one night at least. (NNT)



























