Thai Prime Minister visits ‘Factory Sandbox’ site

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inspected a Factory Sandbox site and was set to chair a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration in the afternoon.

Gen Prayut together with Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin visited a factory of SB Furniture Industry Co which participated in the “Factory Sandbox” project. The factory intensified antigen tests among workers, implemented Sandbox Zero Case measures and maximized disease controls including health screening, isolation and referral to field hospitals.







From July to September, 453 workers at the factory were infected with COVID-19 and 447 of them recovered. Of 1,091 workers in total there, 1,084 or 99.5% received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

At 1.30pm the prime minister was scheduled to chair a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. A source said that it would consider a proposal to reduce the number of dark-red provinces of maximum and strict controlled zones from 29 and discuss amendments to the Communicable Disease Act so that the amended law could be exercised to cope with COVID-19 in place of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations. (TNA)







































