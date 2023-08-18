Thailand’s second satellite ‘THEOS-2’ set to be launch soon

THEOS-2, Thailand’s second satellite system for earth observation, is now complete and ready to be launched soon, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek.

Ms Rachada, earlier this week, disclosed about the progress of THEOS-2, Thailand’s second satellite system for earth observation, designed and developed by the Thais through knowledge transfer and capacity building.







She said the assembly and testing of THEOS-2 is now complete. The satellite is now kept at the Airbus Test Facility in Toulouse, France, ready to be launched from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana in either the end of August or September 2023.

THEOS-2A, Thailand’s small observation optical satellite is also scheduled to be launched at the end of October from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), located in Sriharikota, India.







It is now kept at the National Satellite Assembly Integration and Test (AIT) facilities in the Space Krenovation Park (SKP), located in Sri Racha, Chonburi province. THEOS-2’s mission duration is expected to be 3 years. However, launch schedule and timeline is subject to change pending associated factor and situation.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson added that the Government has placed great importance on the development of space technology and infrastructure, such as Control Ground Segment, satellite data warehouse, GISTDA’s Aerospace Laboratory of Excellence and Innovation (GALAXI), and National Satellite Assembly Integration and Test (AIT) facilities, which is located in the Space Krenovation Park (SKP).







The Government also focuses on human resource development to support the growth of space industry. Engineers from the Thai Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) were sent to UK for transfer of knowledge to enable the Thai engineers to design, manufacture, integrate, and test similar satellites in Thailand in the future.

They had chances to undertake a variety of hands-on tasks to build their experience and capability in satellite engineering. GISTDA also plans to foster new batches of space engineers and aims to develop a 100% Thai-produced “THEOS-3” satellite. (TNA)





















