Phuket focuses on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism

The Island province of Phuket is seeking to become a low-carbon destination, with future development plans focusing on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism.

According to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, provincial authorities recently held discussions with public and environmental agencies on food waste management and agreed to establish a systematic plan that integrates all sides to ensure maximum sustainability.







In order to address the food waste issue, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation will work with the Phuket municipality to promote waste management to local residents and businesses. Authorities plan to create a platform that collects data and information on excess waste which will be used to establish waste disposal plans with greater efficiency.

According to data from 2019, Phuket emitted 3.1 million tons per year of carbon dioxide. Authorities are concerned about the increasing rate of emission, as the figure has been forecast to rise to around 4.6 million tons by 2030. A crucial factor attributing to this is Phuket’s failure to separate garbage, 50% of which is food waste. Officials stated that separating waste would be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach to waste disposal.







Wattanapong Suksai, Director of the Phuket Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office, said the office is working to lower greenhouse gas emissions and execute action plans to address climate change. He said that the province is working to curb greenhouse gasses, with the aim of lowering Phuket’s greenhouse gas output to 440,000 tonnes per year by 2030. (NNT)



















