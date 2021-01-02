Thailand’s Samut Sakhon Governor in stable condition and good spirits, says his daughter

The Governor of Samut Sakhon is now receiving treatment at a hospital after contracting COVID-19. He is reported to be in a stable condition, and in good spirits.

The Governor’s daughter has posted on her Facebook profile an update of the condition of her father, Mr Veerasak Vichitsangsri, who tested positive to COVID-19 following the discovery of a large COVID-19 cluster in his province.

According to the post, the governor is in a stable condition but needs his lung functions to be closely monitored. He currently requires a device to assist his breathing, while other functions, including mental health, appear to be fine.





The governor’s daughter mentioned on her Facebook post, that her father is in good spirits, and is not concerned about his treatment. He is however worried about work related matters, that are affecting his sleep.

While not being able to visit in person, the governor’s daughter has written a note to her father, saying that everyone has given their support, and that he should trust the directions of the doctors and nurses.

Samut Sakhon currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with a large cluster linked to a wholesale shrimp market possibly causing the current wave of COVID-19 infections.







The Royal Thai Army has mobilized its officers to assist the disease control operations in Samut Sakhon since 19th December, working together with the police and provincial administration to secure the shrimp market and Sri Muang dormitory, the epicenter of the current outbreak now declared a maximum control zone.

Checkpoints have been installed there, with regular patrols around the clock, to control people’s movements in and out of the area. There are also checkpoints at road entries into the province on Rama II, Phutthasakhon, and Ekkachai roads.

Three field hospitals are being constructed in Samut Sakhon. The Royal Thai Army has assisted in the preparation, security planning, equipment installation, and placement of fences around the areas.

The first field hospital is located at Samut Sakhon Provincial Stadium, and has 300 beds. The second field hospital is located at Wat Krokkrak, while the third is now being constructed at Watthana Factory. (NNT)















