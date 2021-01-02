Koh Samui turns popular tourist island during New Year holidays in Thailand

The operator of the ferry to Koh Samui has had to increase the frequency of the service to accommodate the number of visitors during the New Year holiday. The company is asking all passengers to comply with precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Seatran Ferry’s pier in Koh Samui, Surat Thani, was crowded with cars and passengers waiting to leave the island to return to the mainland, while incoming traffic to the island was also at a peak with visitors coming over for their New Year holiday.





Because of this increase in passenger volume, the company has increased service frequency to transport more cars and people in either direction.

While some hotels on this popular tourism island have closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining ones have dropped their prices to attract domestic travelers.

Visitors to Koh Samui are asked to comply with social measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended that they wear masks at all times, while hand sanitizers are widely available for visitors to use. (NNT)













