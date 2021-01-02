Thailand to receive two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine February to April

The Minister of Public Health has revealed Thailand will be receiving the first 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine between February and April next year.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, has announced in a Facebook post that Thailand will receive at least two million doses of COVID-19 from February to April 2021.







He said this is the result of negotiations with all vaccine manufacturers who are currently producing COVID-19 vaccine for sale.

Mr Anutin said he has advised the Prime Minister of this development; the PM has given it his full support, and has ordered related agencies to make the vaccine available to at-risk populations as soon as possible. (NNT)
















