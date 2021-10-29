Thailand’s ruling party executive board unchanged

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party did not change its executive board and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would be able to work with the party’s secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, said PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon.

After chairing the party’s meeting that lasted one hour and a half, Gen Prawit who is also a deputy prime minister said the party’s executive board remained the same and the secretary-general was not replaced.







The party would leave behind previous conflicts and move forward, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party had its annual general assembly at the Khonkaen International Convention & Exhibition Center in Khon Kaen province and announced to overhaul the economy if it could return to government.







On the same occasion, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, introduced herself as the party’s chief advisor on participation and innovation. (TNA)



























