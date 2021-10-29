Thailand charges ‘Digital Vaccination Certificate’ at 50 baht per issue

The National Communicable Disease Committee approved a bill for digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates that were expected to be launched in November.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as chairman of the committee, said applicants for such electronic certificates would pay 50 baht per issue.







According to him, 102 organizations are authorized to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates. They include the Department of Disease Control, provincial public health offices and hospitals. Over 40,000 people have applied for such certificates. Some of the facilities will start to issue the digital certificates next month and the rest of the facilities will follow suit later.



The committee also redefined the persons of high risk contact with COVID-19 cases aboard flights. Such persons are those sitting next to the left and right of a COVID-19 case without wearing a face mask for over five minutes. Earlier they were people sitting on the same rows and two rows in front of and behind a COVID-19 case without wearing a face mask for more than five minutes.

In addition, the committee shortened quarantine for fully vaccinated high risk contact persons from 14 days to 10 days. (TNA)



























