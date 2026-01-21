Thailand’s rice exports beat 2025 target at 7.9 million tons

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Foreign Trade has reported that Thailand’s rice exports in 2025 reached 7.9 million tons, surpassing the annual target of 7.5 million tons. The exports totaled 148.2 billion baht. White rice accounted for the largest share at 3.62 million tons, or 45.82 percent of total volume, followed by Thai Hom Mali rice, parboiled rice, Thai fragrant rice, and brown rice.







Most rice categories recorded growth compared to the previous year. However, exports of white rice and Thai fragrant rice declined due to strong price competition from major suppliers, including Vietnam, India, and Pakistan. Despite these challenges, the overall performance exceeded expectations.

Director-General Arada Fuangtong stated that 2026 is expected to bring similar market conditions, with continued pricing pressure. Still, rising geopolitical tensions could prompt some importing countries to increase purchases to strengthen food reserves, potentially creating new export opportunities for Thai rice.



The department projects rice exports in 2026 to reach around 7 million tons. To support this, trade delegations will be sent to key markets, including Japan, China, the United States, Canada, and South Africa, to maintain stable export relationships and explore growth in high-potential markets.

Plans are also in place to boost Thai rice promotion through online platforms, targeting broader audiences and younger consumers. (NNT)



































