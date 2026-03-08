IMF Chief visits Bangkok as Thailand prepares to host 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined DPM Ekniti Nitithanprapas and senior Ministry of Finance officials in welcoming Kristalina Georgieva during her visit to review Thailand’s preparations for the IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026, which will be held in Bangkok in October 2026.







The delegation toured key cultural and historical sites in Bangkok to highlight Thailand’s readiness to host the event. The program began with a boat tour along the Chao Phraya River, featuring views of the city’s historic riverside communities.

The group then visited the historic Bang Lamphu district, beginning at Phra Athit Pier, passing Santichaiprakan Park, and touring the Bang Lamphu Museum. Managed by the Treasury Department, the museum is located on Phra Athit Road, along the Bang Lamphu Canal, near Phra Sumen Fort.

Located in a historic building from the reign of King Rama I and registered as a national heritage site, Bang Lamphu Museum serves as a key learning center on the history and culture of the Bang Lamphu community. Its modern exhibitions highlight the heritage of seven local communities and showcase Bangkok’s cultural diversity.

The visit demonstrated Thailand’s readiness to host a major international financial meeting and to present its cultural identity and historic communities to a global audience, reinforcing its reputation as a welcoming destination for international events. (NNT)



































