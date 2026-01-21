Phuket Governor praises Katathani Resort’s waste model, plans province-wide adoption

PHUKET, Thailand – The Governor of Phuket has commended the waste and wastewater management model implemented by Katathani Phuket Beach Resort and plans to adopt its key practices throughout the province.

Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn stated that the Katathani model demonstrates an effective, systematic approach to environmental management that supports the province’s sustainability goals. The resort uses source-based waste management, including a zero-food-waste system. Waste is sorted and processed through structured disposal methods, significantly reducing the volume of waste sent for external treatment and disposal.







​For water management, the resort uses natural seepage ponds and raw water sources, supported by a standardized wastewater treatment system. The facility operates five treatment ponds, with treated water reused for irrigation. Wastewater is treated before discharge into the sea, with sediment removed in advance. The resulting sludge is further processed and converted into fertilizer.

These practices reflect a responsible approach that balances tourism operations with environmental protection. (NNT)



































