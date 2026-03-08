Anutin salutes Thai women and calls for stronger equality on International Women’s Day

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul delivered an official address on March 8, 2026, to mark International Women’s Day.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to Thai women nationwide and commended those advancing women’s development for their contributions to Thai society. He emphasized that International Women’s Day serves as a global reminder that women’s rights, equality, and dignity are essential to democracy and sustainable development.







Reflecting on history, the Prime Minister noted that women worldwide have long campaigned for equal recognition in families, workplaces, and public life. He stated that today calls for transforming these historical struggles into tangible progress, and affirmed that a strong society values every individual and encourages collective participation in social development.

For 2026, the Royal Thai Government has set the theme: “Rights, Justice, and Women’s Voices: Toward a Society That Leaves No One Behind.” This theme highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring women have equal standing and the opportunity to reach their full potential, especially in shaping national policy and development.

​The Prime Minister expressed strong confidence in the abilities of Thai women across all sectors, including leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, farmers, laborers, and caregivers. He concluded by wishing all Thai women physical and mental strength, encouraging them to move forward with pride and inspire younger generations who will shape Thailand’s future. (NNT)



































