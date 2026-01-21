DOH advances clearance of Rama II collapse site as safety review continues

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Highways (DOH) has reported progress in clearing the site of the Intercity Motorway Project No. 82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai–Ban Phaeo) following the collapse of a steel launching gantry on Rama II Road. A special task force—comprising the DOH, the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT), and the project contractor—is overseeing the operation under strict engineering standards, with safety as the top priority.







Engineering teams have successfully dismantled and lowered the main steel truss to the ground. The remaining steel components are now being cut into sections for removal by two dedicated teams. Traffic flow in the area is being supported by highway police and local authorities to minimize disruption.

On January 20, a fire broke out at the site during gas-cutting work. Sparks ignited foam materials inside a refrigerated pickup truck that had been trapped beneath the collapsed bridge deck. On-site personnel quickly contained the blaze with fire extinguishers before fire crews fully extinguished it within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.



The DOH and EIT have also conducted structural assessments of surrounding areas. Preliminary inspections identified two spans of the elevated roadway and incomplete sections of the Tha Chin River bridge that require urgent safety measures. Detailed plans will be submitted for engineering review before any further work continues.

An investigation into the collapse is ongoing. Fact-finding committees from the Ministry of Transport and the Department of Highways are reviewing engineering hypotheses and collecting physical evidence and documentation to determine the cause of the incident. (NNT)



































