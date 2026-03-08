Commerce Minister urges young Thai women to step up as future leaders

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun participated in the “Ambassador for a Day 2026” initiative on March 5, 2026, to promote women’s leadership and inspire Thai youth. The event, hosted by the Embassy of Sweden in partnership with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, the Embassy of Peru, and the Embassy of Australia, marked International Women’s Day by giving young women direct experience in diplomacy and international relations.







​During her keynote address, the Minister introduced the TAM Model, a framework guiding her leadership approach. The model encourages individuals to Think Big by setting clear goals and maintaining a broad vision, Act Small by breaking large tasks into manageable steps, and Move Right by advancing initiatives at the right time and in the right direction toward established objectives.

​The Minister emphasized that women aspiring to leadership should recognize their core strengths and intrinsic value. She encouraged participants to prioritize family and make decisive career choices without feeling pressured to compete with others, noting that each person’s context is unique and that individuals should focus on self-improvement each day.

​The Minister also highlighted the important role of women in Thailand’s workforce. Within the Ministry of Commerce, women make up 72% of staff, outnumbering men by about 2.6 to 1. She also cited reports showing that women hold 41% of executive positions in the Thai business sector, and 42% of surveyed companies are led by female CEOs or Managing Directors, among the highest rates globally.

In her closing remarks, the Minister praised the “Ambassador for a Day” project for giving the next generation insight into the perspectives of diplomats and international leaders. She encouraged participants to use these experiences to become effective leaders for Thailand and the global community. (NNT)



































